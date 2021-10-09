Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,011 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Vistra worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after buying an additional 392,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after buying an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.