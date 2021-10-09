Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.94 ($21.10).

VIV opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.76. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

