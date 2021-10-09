VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $509,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

NYSE VZIO opened at $20.81 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.