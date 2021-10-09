Volex’s (VLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

LON VLX opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

