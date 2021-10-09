Volex’s (VLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.
LON VLX opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 371.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).
About Volex
