Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.96. 1,056,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,171,000.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

