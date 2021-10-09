Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

