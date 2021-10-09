Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.20. 51,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.61. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

