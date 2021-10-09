Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.31 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.37. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

