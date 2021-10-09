Washington University Purchases Shares of 220,677 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Washington University purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,353,000. DoorDash makes up approximately 14.0% of Washington University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washington University owned approximately 0.07% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.42. 892,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

