Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

