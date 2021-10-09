Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.33. 88,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.59. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

