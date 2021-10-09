Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Watsco were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

