WebDollar (WEBD) One Day Volume Hits $119,868.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. WebDollar has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $119,868.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,619,887,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,671,939,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WebDollar

