Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):

10/6/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/17/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/10/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

LON HSBA traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 419.55 ($5.48). 33,079,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,101,357. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £85.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

