Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

NYSE HON opened at $217.70 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,931 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

