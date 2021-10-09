Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.
NYSE HON opened at $217.70 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,067,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,931 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
