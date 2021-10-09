Wells Fargo & Company Trims Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Target Price to $76.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

