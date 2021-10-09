Wells Fargo & Company Trims Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Target Price to $18.00

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

TEN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,134,000 after buying an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

