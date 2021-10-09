WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,617 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSBC stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

