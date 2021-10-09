Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.47

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.47 and traded as high as $90.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 655,261 shares changing hands.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,380,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,179 shares of company stock worth $2,515,935 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $854,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,850 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

