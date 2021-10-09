Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $3.11 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $10.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 674,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,923. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

