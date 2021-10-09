Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 359,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $3.30 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $511.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

