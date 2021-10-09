William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.