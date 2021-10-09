William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,460 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $62,128.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

