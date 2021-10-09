William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 488,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 157.6% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 670,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 990,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 318,753 shares during the period.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

VRNT stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

