William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,985 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 826.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 53,753 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CODI opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.30. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

