William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Matson by 768.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MATX opened at $82.14 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.