Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Marta Benson Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WSM stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

