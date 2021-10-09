Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Marta Benson Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
WSM stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.19.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
