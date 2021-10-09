Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,143 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

PANW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.79. The stock had a trading volume of 779,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,291. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

