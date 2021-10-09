Wills Financial Group Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,233. CarLotz, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $409.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.