Wills Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $10,142,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 608,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,828. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

