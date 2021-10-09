Winmill & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

