WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 493,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,128,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 714,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 388,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 127,418 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000.

