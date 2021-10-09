WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 518,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 592,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,384,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,609,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $47.20 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.