Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $247.25

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.25 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.10). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 241 ($3.15), with a volume of 856,457 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

