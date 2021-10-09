Wolfe Research Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

