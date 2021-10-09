Wolfe Research Downgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

