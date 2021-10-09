Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY opened at $104.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.