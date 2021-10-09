Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $21.54 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $184.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $233.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.28 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $170.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

XNCR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,020. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xencor by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

