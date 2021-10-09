Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $131,796,000 after purchasing an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after purchasing an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Xilinx by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $300,689,000 after purchasing an additional 652,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $156.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.91. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

