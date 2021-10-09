Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $18.19 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

