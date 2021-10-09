Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Agenus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Agenus news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

