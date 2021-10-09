Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,482,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 108,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after buying an additional 196,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

