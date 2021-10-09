Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 539,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth about $5,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

