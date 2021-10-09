Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 14,925 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

