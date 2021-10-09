Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,746 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

