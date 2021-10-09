Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,762 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE DEN opened at $71.25 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.