Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth $56,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

