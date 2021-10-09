XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AERI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.