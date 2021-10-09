XTX Topco Ltd Has $151,000 Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Invacare were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE IVC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

