XTX Topco Ltd Invests $194,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 713.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

